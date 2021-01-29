COVID-19 cases slowing in Nevada, Placer counties

As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County reached 3,420. There are 286 new cases since last Thursday, Jan. 21, indicating a 6% increase.

Of the 3,420 total cases, 2,780 have been released from isolation and 567 are presently active. There have been 73 deaths by COVID-19 in Nevada County, none in the last week.

According to the California Department of Public Health, of the 73 deaths the county’s had in total, more than half have come from skilled nursing facilities. Thirty residents of the Golden Empire Nursing Home have died, and 11 from Spring Hill Manor Convalescent Home.

Four deaths have occurred between Jan. 14 and 21.

Nevada and Placer counties are two weeks into the Purple Tier. Restaurants are open for outdoor dining and the government has strongly advised community members to wear masks and socially distance to mitigate COVID-19’s transmission.

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 18,129 COVID-19 cases, indicating a 4% rise in cases since last week. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates that the site was updated last on Wed., Jan. 27. The 639 additional cases is nearly half the amount recorded in the previous week.

Placer County’s death toll rose to 192, eight of which took place in the last week.

Placer data may reflect inaccuracies because of a lag in reporting.

Residents of Placer County can go online to schedule a time to get vaccinated, either through their regularly health care provider or pharmacy.

County officials receive weekly updates about their rolling allotment of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. Safeway, CVS and Walgreens are also receiving an allotment through contracts with the federal government. The Tahoe Forest Health System has been allocated vaccines by both Placer and Nevada counties.