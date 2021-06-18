COVID-19 Remembrance Memorial comes to Truckee

On May 2, the Remembrance Memorial, an art installation designed to honor the victims of COVID-19 in Nevada County, was unveiled in a private ceremony at Robinson Plaza, Nevada City. The memorial will be moving to Truckee this month and will be open to the public beginning today, June 18. It is expected to remain downtown at Victory Plaza until August 12.

The memorial is a six-foot-high column woven of natural elements from Nevada County with a dedication inscribed on local granite. Manzanita rings, engraved to honor each of the 75 lost community members, hang from willow branches.

A team of local artists and community members envisioned and donated their time to construct the memorial, including Peggy Wright, Lyssa Skeahan and Kevin Cowan of Other World Customs; Charles Kritzon, Sarah Regan and Alicia Funk. Sweet Roots Farm contributed the Willow branches, Liam Ellerby from the Curious Forge completed the metalwork, Grass Valley Sign provided the plaques and Robinsons donated the local granite.

“We all experienced loss during the pandemic, but nothing compares to the death of a family member or friend due to COVID,” said Alicia Funk, project organizer. “Our hope is that this interactive memorial sculpture will help us grieve and move forward as a community.”

Town of Truckee representatives Mayor Klovstad, Vice Mayor Henderson, and Town Manager Jen Callaway attended the private ceremony on May 2 in Nevada City. Mayor Klovstad noted, “We felt honored to have the opportunity to attend the ceremony alongside family members and friends of those who we have lost to COVID-19. It was a chance to share our condolences and hold space and recognize the raw personal impacts this pandemic has had. Having the Remembrance Memorial in Truckee will further allow our community to reflect and show their respect.”

Cassie Hebel, Executive Director for Truckee Downtown Merchant Association, further stated, “We are pleased that the memorial will be available in Truckee in order to give our community and visitors an opportunity to share their memories, condolences, and respect for those we have lost to the pandemic while they are visiting our downtown area this summer.”

It is noted that our community is also welcome to share their memories and condolences of Nevada County community members whom we have lost due to COVID by emailing the Nevada County Remembers project. You can access the memorial information by visiting NevadaCountyRemembers.com.

Source: Town of Truckee