COVID-19 the topic of Good Morning Truckee’s January gathering

Good Morning Truckee will focus on timely COVID-related subjects for it’s Jan. 12 virtual community gathering.

Harry Weis, CEO Tahoe Forest Health System, will provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccine, when Truckee might begin to receive, explain the distribution process, what the Tahoe Forest Health System is doing to educate the community on the safety of the vaccine to create trust, and the importance of getting the vaccine to protect you and others and help stop the pandemic.

Stacy Caldwell, CEO of the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation (TTCF), will provide an update on the impact that COVID-19 has had on our community and our nonprofits, particularly our safety net nonprofits focused on rental assistance, food and housing insecurity, and mental health.

David Wolfe, Attorney at Porter Simon, will go over California and Federal COVID-19 Tenant Eviction Protection Legislation. As of now, California AB 3088 is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020 and CDC Orders are set to expire Jan. 31, 2021. The presentation will provide an overview of relevant issues for landlords and tenants under AB 3088 and the CDC Orders.

Good Morning Truckee is a community forum to provide timely, relevant information on a variety of topics. It is open to the public – everyone is invited free of charge. It is held the second Tuesday of every month virtually from 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Whether you are new to the community or have lived here for years, hearing from our leaders in the community is an enjoyable way to stay on top of important issues, connect and engage. One of the great things about living in a small community like Truckee is that you can personally know your leaders and work with them to make a difference.

Viewers can participate through Zoom, watch the livestream at Truckee.com/GoodMorningTruckee, tahoetruckeemedia.org, or watch on Suddenlink Channel 18. The session will be recorded and available for viewing at a later date.

Good Morning Truckee is presented by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce in partnership with sponsors Tahoe Forest Health System; Law Offices of Porter Simon; Dickson Realty Truckee Tahoe; Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation; N|V|5; Auerbach Engineering; Tahoe Truckee Media, 101.5FM Truckee Tahoe Radio; Sierra Sun; Moonshine Ink; Town of Truckee and Truckee Tahoe Airport District.

About the Truckee Chamber of Commerce

The Truckee Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization of over 630 members with the goal of making a positive difference for its members and the community by continually improving the Truckee business climate and strengthening the economic development opportunities, while maintaining Truckee’s community character and sense of place.

Source: Truckee Chamber of Commerce