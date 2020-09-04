COVID cases, deaths climb through August in Nevada, Placer counties
BY THE NUMBERS
(As of noon, Sept. 3)
NEVADA COUNTY
Number of COVID-19 cases: 450
Number in western county: 268
Number in eastern county: 182
Number of active cases: 65
Number hospitalized: 1
Number of recoveries: 380
Number of deaths: 5
Number tested: 17,376
PLACER COUNTY
Number of COVID-19 cases: 3,062
Number in East Placer: 144
Number in Mid-Placer: 312
Number in South Placer: 2,580
Number of recoveries: 2,689
Number of deaths: 34
Number tested: 72,348
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County increased by more than 50% in the month of the August, standing at 450 cases as of noon Thursday.
Of those 380 have recovered, while there are currently 65 active cases, an increase of 30 active cases on July 31. Five people have died, with four of those deaths reported in August.
According to Nevada County’s coronavirus dashboard, 182 cases are in eastern county area of Truckee with 268 in western Nevada County. At the end of July, there were more cases in eastern Nevada County (148) than western county (140), which has seen a 91% increase in total positive cases in that time span.
In Placer County, total case numbers have reached 3,062, up from 1,790 over the course of the month. The total number of tests increased by 93% to 72,348 countywide, with a 71% increase in positive cases. There have been 34 deaths, a 126% increase over the 15 people who had died through July 31. There have been 2,689 likely recoveries.
In eastern Placer County, 144 people have tested positive, which is up from 87 over the end of July.
