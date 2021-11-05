COVID cases higher than this time last year

Nevada County COVID-19 cases have plateaued now that the Delta variant surge appears to have abated.

Despite this, current case numbers are higher than they were this time last year.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County had reached 9,120 as of Thursday morning. There are 151 new cases since Oct. 29, which indicates a 2% increase over last week.

The current case rate would put Nevada County in the purple tier of California’s now-lifted Blueprint for a Safer Economy system, if that system still existed.

According to the dashboard, 8,859 people have been released from isolation and 157 remain active. Since the start of August and the surge caused by the virus’ Delta variant, 29 people have died — one this week — bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 104.





Nevada County administered 2,653 vaccines over the last week, bringing the total number of doses delivered to 125,234. Over the course of last week, 329 people in the county became completely vaccinated, bringing that number up to 56,922.

Dr. Scott Kellermann, the county’s public health officer, said two weeks ago that there is still “a lot of virus in this community” that can be mitigated by masking, vaccination, and boosters for those who are eligible.

“It has tended to plateau a little bit, like other counties in the state, but I think if we continue on the way we’re doing now, we’ll see a drop,” said Kellermann.

Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Glennah Trochet recalled the impact of last year’s winter surge on families and businesses in the area.

Trochet said a “multi-layered” approach to addressing COVID-19 risk is necessary.

Trochet described vaccination as “important,“ but added that masking when indoors or in crowded settings outdoors, continuing to maintain social distance, and, in particular as various holidays approach, holding any gatherings safely and in small groups as opposed to large crowds.

“All that will help me be wrong about the surge, which I dearly hope I will be,” said Trochet.

PLACER COUNTY

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 622 new cases, a 2% rise in cases from the prior week.

There were four recorded deaths caused by COVID-19 in Placer County last week, bringing the death toll to 437.

Placer County has distributed 516,799 vaccines since their introduction. The number of fully vaccinated Placer County residents is now 236,347 people.

