Crab feed returns in person and for pickup

The Rotary Club of Truckee Crab and Pasta Feed is scheduled for Saturday, March 26. The Truckee Rotary Club is offering crab-and-go or sit-down options for the annual Crab and Pasta Feed this year.

The dinner Saturday, March 26, at the Truckee Community Recreation Center will be available for pickup from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., with dining in between 5 and 9 p.m.

Organizers said the price this year for the California Dungeness crab dinner reflects a 35% increase in the cost of the crab. Besides crab, the meal includes pasta, salad, bread and a cookie along with fellowship while helping Rotary help the community.

Tickets are $65 per person and children 12 and under $35 for the sit-down dinner option. The number of tickets available is limited, so organizers recommend getting yours early. For more information, visit https://truckeerotary.org .

The Rotary Club of Truckee has 90 active members who share a sense of service and camaraderie. Each club member volunteers to help improve the community. Check out the club website: Rotary Club of Truckee https://truckeerotary.org for more information or to contact the club for an invitation to visit a weekly Thursday lunch meeting.

The club is part of Rotary International, a worldwide organization of more than 1.2 million professional and community leaders who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in business and help build goodwill and peace in the world.

There are 33,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries and territories. Clubs are nonpolitical, nonreligious and open to all cultures, races and creeds.

Source: Truckee Rotary Club