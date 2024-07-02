Craft & Logic Taproom celebrates one-year anniversary with live music and special beer releases

As a kid, owner/operator of Craft & Logic Taproom, Austin Harrington, always knew there was something about owning a restaurant that intrigued him. After moving to Tahoe in 1999 and going through Sierra Nevada College for small business management and hospitality, he worked his way through school by bartending and working his way up in the industry, eventually into management.

But, after about 15 years, the industry caught up with him and he was feeling burnt out with the long hours, weekends and holidays that come with the restaurant business. After some encouragement from his wife to look into selling beer, Harrington explored his options.

“I was really lucky at that time that I was transitioning,” said Harrington. “The brewery that I worked with was expanding. They were looking for growing territories and more reps and it was a really interesting time in craft beer because the self-distribution model didn’t really exist widely in small towns. You might get some local beer at a restaurant or a bar or two, and that was kind of it.”

Owner/operator Austin Harrington. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

According to Harrington, at the time he joined the Berryessa Brewing Company they were doing about 2,000 barrels a year and in three years that number grew to 10,000. Harrington’s sales territory was northeastern California, which included Tahoe and Truckee and in his time there he also became friends with one of his accounts: The Hoppy Duck.

“I would always mention to him if he was interested in selling or if he wanted out,” said Harrington. “I’d be interested in getting in or partner on some level – and so a conversation just kind of slowly built. And one day I brought it up and he was interested in getting out and selling to me. So, ultimately I bought the Hoppy Duck, and rebranded to Craft & Logic.”

While at Berryessa Brewing, Harrington had already been developing the plan for the business. So, once the building was secured in March of 2023, the plan started taking shape.

“In my mind, that space just needed to be recreated and it started with wanting to just have it feel different,” added Harrington. “My wife and I designed the bar top to bottom, every color, every piece of furniture, the art, every bit of it … It’s very homegrown.”

In all, the redesign took about three and a half months with Harrington helming the project, stressing an importance to employ local independent subcontractors for every bit of the work.

“That was really important to me to include the community in that part of it. With regard to the business itself, that’s what we always wanted to be, is a community tap house. So what better way to start that, even before we opened?”

On July 22, 2023, Craft & Logic Taproom opened its doors with a focus on independent and small batch beer (curated 100% in-house by Harrington) and small plate food menu that features fresh and local ingredients that pair well with their beer offerings.

“A lot of people, I think, get kind of caught up on local, local, local. That’s great, but the quality that we are looking for and that we’re bringing in, specifically goes beyond our little local area,” said Harrington.

Working with regional breweries from Oregon to San Diego and as far east as Maine, the beers Harrington focuses on are independent small batch, and self-distributed as much as possible, for quality and freshness assurance in things like cold chain delivery.

Harrington adds, “The partners we’ve chosen are basically sitting from my time in the beer business; relationships, friends, reps that have grown into different roles at different breweries, and just kind of the assurance of quality goes back to that relationship.”

“I think a lot of the breweries like working with us because we bring that exclusivity to their brand as well as ours, and they’re excited about getting up into Tahoe and Truckee with a lot of eyes on their product where they might not get it.”

Out of the 32 taps pouring at Craft & Logic, 26 are dedicated to beer (two wines, a cider, a seltzer, and a kombucha round out the rest). With that many beers, it’s important for Harrington to have his staff knowledgeable (enter the Logic part of the business name).

With every bartender going through the Cicerone Certification Process, it gives the business a knowledge level that sets them apart.

“The Cicerone Certification covers a lot of ground. It’s beer style, how a beer should be poured, temperature, head retention, but there’s just so many levels to it,” said Harrington.

“Not everyone’s worked in a brewery. Not everyone has a lot of experience with craft beer, especially on the customer side so there are a lot of cool things about beer that we want to be able to tell people and share with them. And so we tailor the experience to each customer.”

“It kind of feels like a place that you could walk into in Napa and do a wine flight and talk about wine. So we wanted to present that in that way with beer and the Cicerone Certification.”

While not quite one-year to the day of opening, Craft & Logic plans on celebrating their anniversary on Sunday, July 14 from noon to 9 p.m. with live music, raffles, swag giveaways, food specials, and some special beer offerings.

“We have breweries making special beers for us for that day. “We’ll have at least three special beers that you can’t get anywhere else except for Craft & Logic on that day – really excited about that.”

Craft and Logic Taproom is located at 10192 Donner Pass Rd in Truckee, CA. For more information you can reach them by phone at (530) 536-4242 or visit them online at craftandlogictaproom.com .