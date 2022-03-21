Crash in South Lake Tahoe results in serious injuries, DUI arrest
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A traffic collision late Saturday night resulted in one person going to the hospital with serious injuries and another being sent to jail for driving under the influence.
South Lake Tahoe Police and South Lake Tahoe Fire each responded at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to multiple 911 reports of a traffic collision at Lake Tahoe Boulevard near Sierra Boulevard.
After arriving on scene, officers found a driver of a white SUV that sustained serious injuries and was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital where he is in stable condition, according to a SLTPD Facebook post.
The driver in the pickup truck, Benjamin Garcia Reyes, 23, of Freedom, California, was arrested for felony DUI causing injury and booked into the El Dorado County jail after an investigation was completed.
South Tahoe police said on Sunday that the victim was driving east on Lake Tahoe Boulevard towards Stateline when the SUV was clipped from behind by the pickup and sent it spinning out of control.
Police arrived on scene shortly after the wreck and an investigation determined Garcia Reyes was DUI.
Garcia Reyes was booked into the El Dorado County Jail at 1:43 a.m. for felony DUI causing bodily injury. He also received an enhancement charge. He remains in custody Sunday with a total bail set at $60,000.
The Highway was closed for more than an hour, said the police department.
South Lake Tahoe Police have made 40 DUI arrests so far this year and five so far this weekend, the department said in the post.
Bill Rozak is the editor of the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at brozak@tahoedailytribune.com
