Crews continue to hold lines on Caldor Fire

The fire progression map as of Tuesday morning.Provided



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Despite poor overnight humidity and higher than normal temperatures, fire crews continued to keep their current hold on the Caldor Fire.

As of 7 a.m. on September 7, the fire is at 49% containment and is about 216k acres.

Crews spent the night actively patrolling the West Zone of the fire and keeping spot fires in check.

As people are returning to their homes, firefighters have been responding to calls for service for minor heat found near structures and roadways.

In the East Zone of the fire, specially trained crews worked throughout the night, into the early morning mopping up and constructing hand lines near Ralston Lake in the Desolation Wilderness

Lines around Upper and Lower Echo Lake, Trimmer Peak, Luther Spires and Caples Lake continued to hold overnight.

However, there continue to be pockets of heat in the Meyers and Christmas Valley areas.

According to the morning update, “today, firefighters will continue mopping up, reinforcing control lines, and clearing hazard trees.”

Traffic controls remain in place on Highway 50 at Ice House, Industrial Ave. at Lake Tahoe Blvd. (no traffic west of Industrial), Sawmill Rd. at US-50 (no west traffic on 50), Pioneer Trail at Al Tahoe (City Limits) (no traffic west of Al Tahoe on Pioneer), Black Bart Ave. at Martin Ave. (no traffic onto Black Bart) and Fallen leaf at 89 (no traffic on Fallen Leaf). Luther Pass remains closed.

Laney Griffo is a staff writer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication to the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at lgriffo@tahoedailytribune.com