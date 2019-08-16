Alleged hit and run leads to DUI arrest near Tahoe City

A driver was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence following an alleged hit and run on Squaw Valley Road Friday.

At 1:24 p.m., officers received reports of a black Honda that crashed into the back of a pickup truck. California Highway Patrol Officer Pete Mann said the Honda fled the scene toward Tahoe City, where officers made contact with the vehicle about 20 minutes later.

Mann said the driver is not being charged with hit-and-run because the pickup left the scene shortly after without visible damage, according to witnesses. The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

