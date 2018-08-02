Campground robberies reported outside Truckee

Two generators and a custom mountain bike were reported stolen from vehicles parked at Granite Flat Campground off Highway 89, two miles south of Truckee.

Tony Jensen, who had two Yamaha generators worth $1,000 each locked to the back of his vehicle, said that someone had cut the lock on the cables sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday and took the generators.

"They didn't waste much time. They cut the lock and took the cable with them," said Jensen, who was in town visiting family for the weekend.

That same night a custom-made mountain bike, that was locked up to a bike rack, was also stolen. These reports of stolen property followed a similar incident a couple weeks ago, when a bicycle reportedly worth $10,000 was stolen from the same campground, said Det. Sgt. Dave Hunt with Placer County. He said they have since been able to recover the first missing bike.

“Although you’re up here in beautiful Lake Tahoe, you still have to be alert. Criminals do come up here.”



"Always secure your stuff," said Hunt, who suggested Granite Flat campground could be an easy target because of its close proximity to Highway 89. He suggested not only locking up valuable items but moving them into the car or trailer at night.

"Although you're up here in beautiful Lake Tahoe, you still have to be alert," Hunt said. "Criminals do come up here."

"Don't just lock up your valuables, but keep them out of sight," said Joe Flannery of Tahoe National Forest. "We encourage our campers to be a little more careful with their possessions."

Hunt said that the investigation into Saturday night's incident is ongoing.

"If you see something or believe something is suspicious make sure you call us," he said.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at hjones@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2652.