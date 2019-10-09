Homeless man arrested for starting fire in Truckee; suggests he hallucinated, saw Moses

A homeless man faces a felony charge after authorities say he started a fire near Sierra College’s Tahoe-Truckee campus, suggesting he hallucinated the biblical Moses talking to him.

Scott Stevenson, 66, was arrested Wednesday morning on a charge of unlawfully causing a fire of a structure or forest land. He remained jailed that day under $100,000 in bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.

According to a Truckee Police Department Facebook post, Stevenson “suggested he had lit the fire and was having hallucinations that the flaming bush was (‘Moses’) and was talking to him.” Stevenson is not from the area and was passing through.

When Officer Pat Schaffer noticed the fire burning on the south sloop of the campus, officers arrived on the scene and arrested Stevenson, who was suspiciously trying to leave the area. Truckee fire and Cal Fire responded to the scene and quickly put out the fire.

The post encouraged residents to stay aware of the weather conditions and report any suspicious behavior as fire season is not over.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at hjones@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2652.