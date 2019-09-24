Jeremy Virgo convicted of first degree murder in 2018 slaying of Deborah Patton

A Tahoma area man has been found guilty of the 2018 first degree murder of his girlfriend, Deborah Patton, and their dog.

Jeremy Virgo was also convicted Sept. 18 in El Dorado County of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, cruelty to an animal, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. According to a news release, El Dorado County Sheriff deputies responded to 911 calls on Feb. 11, 2018, about shots being fired in the area of Timber Wolf Drive in Tahoma. The first officer on the scene heard gunshots coming from Virgo’s home and was awaiting backup when Virgo fled his residence in a SUV.

During the attempted escape, the release states, Virgo drove directly at the officer’s vehicle, forcing the officer to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision. Following a high-speed chase, Virgo ultimately fled on foot into the main lodge at Homewood Ski Resort where he was apprehended by Sheriff’s deputies.

With Virgo in custody, officers returned to Virgo’s residence and found Patton, Virgo’s live-in girlfriend, and their dog slain in the stairwell of the home. Later investigation ruled the cause of death for both Patton and her dog to be multiple shotgun wounds.

During an interview with officers, Virgo described the argument he’d had with Patton that morning. During the argument, Virgo went to his closet and got his 12-gauge shotgun. When Virgo returned with the gun, Patton ran for her life toward the door, but Virgo shot her multiple times before she could escape.

Judgment and sentencing in the case, prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Casey Mandrell and presided over by Judge Suzanne N. Kingsbury, is scheduled for Nov. 18.