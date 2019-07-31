Kings Beach man accused of having suspected LSD, cocaine, Ecstacy

A Kings Beach man found with suspected LSD and Ecstacy was free Wednesday after posting bail, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

A deputy stopped Timothy Hardin, 28, early Monday morning at Coon Street and Salmon Avenue in Kings Beach for a vehicle violation. The officer then discovered Hardin was driving on a suspended license. Additionally, he had an outstanding Contra Costa warrant for DUI, a release states.

The deputy then searched the car, finding 106 tabs of suspected LSD, three grams of cocaine, four grams of Ecstacy, and 88 grams of marijuana and marijuana shake inside his vehicle. The deputy also found a digital weighing scale and 11 small, plastic bags, reports state.

Hardin faces two counts each of transportation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for sale. He also faces an accusation of driving on a suspended license, reports state.

He was released Monday evening after posting bail of $28,000, which included $8,000 for his warrant in Contra Costa County, authorities said.

