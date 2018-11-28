Man accused of threatening Truckee judge found incompetent, now in state hospital

A man accused of threatening a judge in Truckee, and later making shooting motions toward another magistrate, is currently being treated at a state hospital, prosecutors said.

Johnathan Rodriguez, 20, was found incompetent on Oct. 22 in El Dorado Superior Court. Authorities then transferred him to Napa State Hospital, a psychiatric facility where he's receiving treatment and counseling, said Joe Alexander, assistant district attorney with the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office.

The incompetency finding puts his assault and threatening cases on hold. When he's determined competent, Rodriguez will be returned to El Dorado County for the cases to resume, Alexander said.

The prosecutor added that it's possible Rodriguez's competency might never be restored, though he called that rare.

Rodriguez's initial arrest stemmed from assault accusations.

Truckee police say they arrested Rodriguez on Aug. 17 after he was accused of trying to stab people. Shortly afterward he allegedly threatened a Truckee judge, reports state.

Rodriguez on Aug. 23 made shooting gestures toward a judge in the Nevada County Courthouse. A handful of attorneys and deputies on that day described to the judge what they saw Rodriguez do.

Court records show Rodriguez faces no charges from the Aug. 23 incident.

All local judges then recused themselves, and his case was transferred out of county.

Alan Riquelmy is a reporter for The Union, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun based in Grass Valley. Contact him at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4239.