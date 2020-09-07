Police: Woman steals Public Works truck to pull own vehicle out of ditch in Truckee

A Folsom woman was arrested Saturday night after staff at Springhill Suites in Truckee reported she was intoxicated in their lobby.

Kelly Kathleen Fitzpatrick, 28, claimed while she was being arrested that she had previously wrecked her vehicle. An area check conducted that night could not locate the vehicle, according to Truckee police.

Police were contacted Sunday at 6:20 a.m. by a Public Works Department employee.

“They located a vehicle that was stuck in a ditch and had struck a fire hydrant, which was still actively spewing water. During our investigation, we determined that the vehicle belonged to Ms. Fitzpatrick,” Truckee Police reported.

Further information provided by Public Works staff indicated that Fitzpatrick had taken one of their trucks and attempted to use it to pull her own vehicle out of the ditch.

Both vehicles sustained damage.

Fitzpatrick was charged with disorderly conduct, vehicle theft, and hit and run. Her bail totaled $14,000 and she is no longer in custody as of Sunday.

Police said Fitzpatrick was cooperative during the arrest.

