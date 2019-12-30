Suspect arrested in Truckee laundromat fire

Keaton Kiraly



A Truckee man remained in custody Monday in the Nevada County jail after he allegedly broke into a laundromat and set a fire because he was cold, authorities said.

Truckee police officers responded to LaunderLand, in the 11000 block of Donner Pass Road, around 7 a.m. Saturday for a report of a fire. The suspect, identified as Keaton Joseph Kiraly, 38, told officers he broke the window to the business and started a small fire in a laundry basket because he was cold, Sgt. Danny Renfrow said.

The owners spotted Kiraly on surveillance cameras and called 911, Renfrow said, estimating the total damage as less than $400.

Kiraly was arrested on suspicion of arson, second-degree burglary and vandalism and is being held on $102,000 bond, jail reports state.