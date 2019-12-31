Suspect ‘tased’ during booking fight in Truckee jail

Samuel Soto



A Truckee man responded to being chastised for his behavior toward his parents by threatening his brother with a knife and a baseball bat, police said.

Samuel Diaz Soto, 29, remained in custody Monday in the Nevada County Jail on charges that now include assault and battery on officers trying to book him into custody, Truckee Police Sgt. Danny Renfrow said.

Soto was at his parents’ house in the 10000 block of Donner Trail Road Saturday morning when he got into an argument with his brother, Renfrow said.

“It was over his ongoing aggressive and disrespectful behavior,” Renfrow said.

Soto grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened to stab his brother, and then threatened him with a baseball bat. When his brother called 911, Soto responded by “forcibly” taking the phone away from him, the sergeant said.

Soto was taken into custody without incident. But at the Truckee jail, he became combative with a correctional officer and the arresting officer. During the physical fight inside the pre-booking room, the officer “tased” Soto, Renfrow said.

Soto was taken to the hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Nevada County Jail on charges of making criminal threats, assault on a custodial officer, battery on a peace officer, damaging a phone, and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $35,000, authorities said.

