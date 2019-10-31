Trial not been se for Truckee man accused of rape

A trial has not yet been set for a rape case involving 46-year old John Melvin Carson, prosecutors said Thursday.

Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said he expects the case will move toward a trial.

Carson — who faces charges of forcible rape, sexual penetration by a foreign object and forcible oral copulation — appeared Sept. 17 for his preliminary hearing in Nevada County Superior Court. He’s accused of raping a 15-year-old girl after she stayed overnight at his house.

After the hearing a judge found enough evidence to advance the case toward trial.

The teen, who testified at the preliminary hearing, said she knew Carson through a coworker who lived with him. On March 3, the teen got into a heated argument with her parents and left her house to walk to where her coworker and Carson lived.

There she encountered Carson in the driveway and began discussing the fight with him. Later her coworker offered to let her spend the night there.

After watching television for a couple hours, the teen said Carson convinced her to go to his bedroom, where he raped her. She then spent the night there, as she said she was still afraid to go home.

The teen reported the alleged rape, an arrest warrant was issued March 5 and Carson was arrested a week later.

Carson made his $100,000 bond in late August, Grubaugh said.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.