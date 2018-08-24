Truckee man arrested for domestic violence, weapons warrants

Truckee police officers on Wednesday located and arrested a man who fled the area after being reported in a domestic violence incident, according to a news release.

On Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a domestic violence incident in the Tahoe Donner area. According to the release from the Truckee Police Department, officers arrived and the suspect, Robert Christman, 49, of Truckee had fled the area on foot and was considered armed and dangerous.

Christman, whose listed occupation is hunting guide, also had an active federal warrant from the U.S. Marshals Office for numerous weapons violations.

The following day Christman was located at the downtown bus station attempting to leave the area. He was taken into custody without incident, the release states.

He was arrested on a felony charge for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. As of Thursday morning, he remained in Nevada County Jail on a $25,000 bond.