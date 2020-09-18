Truckee man pleas guilty of rape, agrees to 6-year, 8-month prison term
John Melvin Carson, 48, of Truckee, entered a guilty plea during a Sept. 8 felony hearing following accusations of raping a teen at his home last March.
Carson pleaded guilty to five different felonies, including lewd act upon a child, multiple counts of oral copulation of a minor, and a count of statutory rape.
Carson pleaded to a term of 6 years, 8 months in prison.
“As prosecutors we have to be careful to follow the evidence and ethically make our decisions based on the evidence,” said Christopher Walsh, assistant district attorney. “But in this case the defendant is guilty of rape, the victim was 15 years old, could not legally consent, and we felt it was important for the defendant to be held accountable for his actions.”
Carson will be sentenced by a judge Oct. 8, in Truckee.
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.
