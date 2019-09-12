Truckee Police arrest man on felony probation for fraud

Officers from the Truckee Police Department were dispatched to an address on Schussing Way Sunday, regarding a possible tenancy dispute.

During the investigation, officers discovered one of the involved parties, Lancelot Ledwick, 30, of Castro Valley, was on felony probation for evading and attempting to run over police officers in San Leandro, California in 2018.

While initially checking the area, officers witnessed Ledwick leaving the scene in a white Chevrolet Silverado. A vehicle enforcement stop was made and Ledwick was detained.

A search of the vehicle, according to the department, revealed a large amount of mail from various locations in the Bay Area, Truckee, the Lake Tahoe region, and Reno. A revolver, ammunition, narcotic paraphernalia, a scale, and burglary tools were also found in the vehicle along with numerous checks and other documents indicating possible identity theft and fraud.

Ledwick was subsequently arrested for several felony charges related to being a felon in possession of a firearm, fraud, forgery, identity theft, probation violation and driving on a suspended license.

A search warrant was subsequently conducted by detectives at the residence on Schussing Way where additional signs of identity theft and mail theft were found along with gun ammunition.

At the residence, an additional subject was located and identified as Jennifer Maruyama, 29, of Danville. She was arrested on related mail theft, identity theft and fraudulent check charges.