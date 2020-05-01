Two men arrested for 7-Eleven robbery in Truckee

During the early morning hours of April 24, Truckee Police responded to a theft report at the 7-Eleven located at ‪10015 Palisades Drive.

An employee reported that two men entered the store on two separate occasions and stole alcohol and cigarettes. The employee tried to confront the two men, but they got away.

The worker called police when the men came back a third time. The lone employee tried to block the front doors to stop the men from coming in and a brief struggle ensued. The suspects pushed past the employee and grabbed another bottle of liquor and both threatened to physically assault the worker.

Truckee Police detectives reviewed store surveillance footage and recognized one of the men as 27-year-old Jesus Region Briviescas, a Truckee resident. With help from the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Briviescas on robbery charges.

On Tuesday, police officers were actively looking for Briviescas. He was located near downtown Truckee and taken into custody. Further investigation revealed 21-year-old Dalton Wade Bittner as the second suspect. Bittner was found near the Gateway Center in Truckee and was also arrested.

Briviescas and Bittner were booked into the Nevada County Jail on robbery and conspiracy charges.

“This is a time that we need to come together as a community,” the department stated in a news release. “The Truckee Police Department will dedicate every tactic and every resource we have available to hold people accountable that victimize our essential businesses during this COVID-19 crisis.”