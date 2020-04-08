Woman arrested after licking items at grocery store
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Tahoe woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly licking a shopping cart full of items at a local grocery store.
Jennifer Walker, 53, was arrested at Safeway on Johnson Lane after she apparently went on a licking spree that included groceries and numerous pieces of jewelry, according to a city press release.
Officers responded to the scene and were told by a store employee that the suspect put numerous pieces of jewelry from the store on her hands. The suspect then licked the jewelry and began to load her cart with merchandise.
The employee told officers all the merchandise was unsellable.
Officers located Walker still in the store with a shopping cart full of merchandise and after further investigation, it was deemed she had no means to purchase any of the items.
The approximate value of the items was $1,800.
Walker was arrested for felony vandalism and was booked in the El Dorado County Jail without further incident.
Her bail is $10,000.
