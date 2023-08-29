Crow’s Nest Ranch and Elevated Martial Arts host fundraiser for Truckee sober living

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Crow’s Nest Ranch has partnered with Elevated Martial Arts to bring Jiu-Jitsu Professor Tom DeBlass, as well as, psychology master and Buddhist teacher Noah Levine to Truckee for a 5-day, 4-night all-inclusive sober jiu-jitsu retreat. The retreat will be a fundraiser in support of the Crows Nest Ranch sober-living facilities set to open Summer 2024

The Ranch will house a 12-bed sober living facility offering residents employment opportunities within the community while creating a strong foundation for their newfound healthy lifestyles.

Attendees will have the opportunity to book a single private room or share a room with fellow participants, enjoy daily jiu-jitsu training sessions, guided meditations and dharma talks with Noah Levine with chef-prepared meals, use of facilities such as the sauna, cold douse, hot tub, steam room, bike rides, hikes, trips to Lake Tahoe, and more!

Registration is available on crowsnestranch.org , via the menu item “Sober Jiu-Jitsu Retreat ”. The retreat will be held October 25-29, 2023.

The Ranch will prioritize the well-being of tenants and focus on accountability by providing regular testing for substances, weekly outdoor excursions, meditation training, fitness and yoga sessions, diet and nutrition support, Muay Thai boxing and Jiu-Jitsu training, direct access to farm animals, an onsite community garden, and much more.

With an emphasis on healthy habits, community support, and employment opportunities, Crow’s Nest Ranch is poised to make a lasting impact. Consider booking a room for this retreat or donate to their scholarship fund and be part of the journey to empower individuals on their path to recovery. Together, we can create change and support the vision of a healthier, brighter future.

The Crow’s Nest Ranch memorial fund is established as a division of Charitysmith Nonprofit Foundation EIN 87-0636433. All donations are tax-deductible in accordance with federal tax law.

Sourced by Crow’s Nest Ranch