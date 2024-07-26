Cruisers Academy offers healing power through sailing

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Eight years ago Capt. Brady Trautman and his brother were hiring crew to cross the Atlantic Ocean to Brazil from Cape Town, South Africa, when Capt. Alex Blue came aboard.

“We have been together ever since,” Trautman said. “We’ve lived together since the day we met.”

They completed the trip on a 53-foot ketch sailboat.

Eventually, the couple came back to Lake Tahoe, Blue’s hometown.

At Lake Tahoe, the couple are known for starting Cruisers Academy. The academy offers sailing fundamentals, offshore cruising, and women’s sailing courses.

In addition, Cruisers Academy has group sailing sessions, private sailing charters, and sailing therapy.

The crew has more than 200,000 nautical miles of combined saling experience, according to the Cruisers Academy website.

Cruisers Academy has 3 sailboats in Lake Tahoe, and 1 in the Sea of Cortez.

There is a philanthropic aspect to Cruisers Academy, too. They donate sailing sessions to people who can benefit from sailing for healing including cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder, underprivileged youth, and community members in need.

For years, Cruisers Academy has been donating sailing sessions to people in need through other organizations.

In May, Trautman and Blue filed paperwork to start Ebb and Flow Organization, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Trautman said he hopes to be officially operating Ebb and Flow by the end of August or next summer at the latest.

This way the couple can donate more sessions to the people who need it most through their own program.

“Cancer is one of the things that doesn’t discriminate,” Trautman said whose father survived throat cancer. “… I think a lot of people get cancer who don’t deserve it. I feel that being able to give them a day on Lake Tahoe connecting with Mother Nature powered by the wind can be incredibly healing.”

Participants needs vary.

“Some people are just struggling so hard with the situation they’re in they just need to lay on the bow of the boat and feel the sun and the wind,” Trautman said. “While others might want to be challenged by learning how to sail.”

When this happens, they launch into skills Cruisers Academy teaches in its CA-1 sailing lessons, which is a 4-day course designed to transform people into competent, confident, bad-ass sailors.

“Our mission is to bring you closer to your sailing dreams … whether that’s getting your first vessel, crewing on bigger boats, or getting involved in your local sailing community,” according to Cruisers Academy website.

The first thing Trautman teaches is wind awareness including where the wind is coming from and how strong it is.

“As a sailor, wind awareness is the most important skill set,” he said.

The second thing is how the boat interacts with the wind.

After that, it’s tiller time.

When the tiller goes to port, the boat goes to starboard and vice versa, said Trautman who has sailed 95,000 nautical miles over the past 17 years.

“It’s enough to go around the world more than 3 ½ times,” he said.

Then Trautman let’s the participants steer.

The mariners’ mission is to increase accessibility to Lake Tahoe and get people out sailing more.

“Sailing teaches you lessons about life without you knowing it,” Trautman said. “You have to be a problem solver, and most importantly, you have to connect and work with nature.”

He said that’s why Ebb and Flow works.

“Whether it’s depression, post-traumatic stress disorder or cancer, we just want to get them out on the water and put a smile on their faces … put some sun on their skin, and jump in the water,” he said.

Trautman said the goal for summer 2025 is to get 50 individuals on the water through Ebb and Flow. It will cost about $10,000.

“We have the captains, we have the sailboats,” he said. “We just need the people.”

So logistics, funds and participants are the next priorities.

If you’re interested in being a participant in Ebb and Flow’s program, email info@EbbandFlow.org .

For more information on Cruisers Academy, go to http://www.cruisersacademy.com or email info@cruisersacademy.com