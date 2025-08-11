Cruising in classic style: Meet Lake Tahoe’s oldest public wooden cruiser 

HOMEWOOD, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance made its grand return to Homewood on Aug. 8 and 9, showcasing a breathtaking collection of some of the world’s most beautifully preserved and restored wooden boats.

What better way to experience a classic wooden boat show than by arriving in one yourself?

The Tahoe docked at The Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance on Aug 9. Petra Molina / Sierra Sun

Cruise Tahoe offered guests an exclusive opportunity to do just that. Their vessel, the Tahoe, is a 40-foot, custom-built, high-speed wooden cruiser — and at 75 years old, it holds the distinction of being the oldest public cruising boat still operating on Lake Tahoe.

Originally owned by E.B. Scott, author of The Saga of Lake Tahoe, the Tahoe is steeped in local history. The vessel is named after the original Tahoe steamship, which operated on the lake from the late 19th century through the first half of the 20th century. That historic ship once toured the lake, transporting passengers and dropping off beachgoers at scenic shoreline spots.

When The Tahoe launched its first cruise, it retraced that iconic path, bringing history full circle.

With its gleaming wooden hull and timeless design, the Tahoe turned heads even among the dozens of showpieces docked at the Concours.

Built in 1949 and launched in 1950, the Tahoe has a storied past of its own — including a period during the 1980s when it spent time at the bottom of the lake. Eventually rescued and restored, the boat found new life and, in 2023, a new owner: Ed Broadbelt, founder of Cruise Tahoe .

Broadbelt moved to Lake Tahoe 18 years ago.

“I came out for the snow — and never left,” he said with a grin.

During the winters, he worked at Heavenly Resort’s ski school, eventually becoming a ski school manager. But summers offered a different rhythm. One year, looking for a seasonal job, he joined the Tahoe as its only crew member.

“I worked every single cruise that year,” Broadbelt said.

After about seven seasons on board, he earned his captain’s license and set his sights on something bigger. His first purchase was a small classic boat named Radice, a 1958 Century Coronado.

In 2023, when Tahoe’s former owner decided to sell, Broadbelt saw an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“I went from crew to owner,” he said.

These days, Broadbelt balances two very different worlds, managing a ski school in the snowy winters and captaining a classic wooden boat through Tahoe’s sunlit summers.

For him, it’s the perfect way to enjoy everything Lake Tahoe has to offer all year long.

For more information, you can visit https://cruisetahoe.com/cruises/ .