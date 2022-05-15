‘Cruzzing’ on the lake: Tahoe business offers luxury hot tub boats

Spacruzzi’s design team will collaborate with clients to determine finish materials, colors, and support accessories.

Provided photo

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Founded in 2021 in Incline Village by serial digital and consumer products entrepreneur Alex Kanwetz, Spacruzzi epitomizes an American made luxury experience at its best.

Though boat hot tubbing is not a new concept, Kanwetz and his team set out to create a “true” hot tub, one-of-a-kind, experience in that Spacruzzi’s design team will collaborate with clients to determine finish materials, colors, and support accessories.

Once the design and contract are finalized the boat enters the production phase where each boat is built to the exact client specifications. Boat build and delivery time can take anywhere from 45 to 90 days, depending on finish levels and custom features.

“In addition to a wide array of color options, the consumer can choose teak decking colors, metal accents, copper clad propane fireplace, custom stained tiller, custom teak folding ladders, shade covers, underwater lighting, electric motors, and custom designed floating drink caddy with metal champagne bucket,” adds Kanwetz.

He said that top priorities when starting Spacruzzi was to deliver a product that is incredibly safe and simple to enjoy while keeping manufacturing in the U.S. and as local as possible.

When asked how the boats are safe for the environment, Kanwetz replied, “Spacruzzi is a Green Product. All electric propulsion systems and electric or propane heating options do not put pollutants into the air or water unlike most power boats on the lake. Spacruzzi is built to comply with all U.S. Coast Guard regulations including safety on the water (anti-tip, unsinkable) and on-board heating systems.”

Not only are these boats incredibly safe but they are easy to use. You don’t have to be an experienced boat operator to move about on the lake. Spacruzzi is easily steered with a tiller and tracks well with a maximum speed below 5 mph. Not only are they simple to operate, a Spacruzzi can be docked anywhere a typical boat can be docked.

“Options to access the water include launching with trailer, forklift, gantry, and dockside slip or mooring. The boat is light with a 1,200-pound dry weight and under 12.75 feet long and very easy to manage,” explains Kanwetz.

Despite being a new company, Spacruzzi is already drawing the attention of customers that include boat and watersports rental companies and individuals living on or near a lake or waterway.

When asked about the future of Spacruzzi, Kanwetz said, “Since we launched, we’ve seen immediate growth in both our rental and direct to consumer sales and funnel and this is continuing to grow. As you begin to see more rental operations popping up, we expect the awareness of the product to grow on the national level as more people see that this isn’t just a novelty item, but an experience that can’t be matched on the water. We continue to secure intellectual property on the development of the special features of the boat and are always looking to make the experience as safe and enjoyable as possible for our boat owners and rental partners.”

For a unique experience, visit http://www.spacruzzi.com or call 775-846-7599.

Sara Jackson is a freelance writer