Crystal Bay Casino to host inaugural Gambler’s Run Music Festival

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev.— The Crystal Bay Casino will host the first Gambler’s Run Music Festival over the weekend of Friday through Sunday, July 14-16.

The festival at Crystal Bay Casino, will feature three days of music, mountains, gambling, and more, with headliners including Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Shovels & Ropes, and Big Same’s Funky Nation, among many other acts.

Single day tickets to this North Shore event are $75, with three-day passes on sale for $200. In addition, there is a single day VIP add on for $50.

Doors will open at noon each day, with shows beginning at 1 p.m.

The fun doesn’t end with the festival, as there will be multiple after parties in the Crown Room, starting with the TAUK party with Magic Beans at 9 p.m. Friday, July 14. Tickets are $30 in advanced and can also be purchased the day of the show.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, July 15, the Yonder Mountain String Band after party will be happening, with tickets on sale for $35. The fun will end at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 16 with Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown with Maggie Rose in the Crown Room. Tickets are on sale for $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show.

All three after parties are not included in the festival ticket price, and tickets must be purchased separately.

Make sure to get your tickets to the festival that will bring together some of the best nationally touring acts with the adventurous spirit of the Sierras.

To purchase tickets to the music festival, as well as any of the after parties, visit http://www.tixr.com/groups/crystalbaycasino or call 775-833-6333 ex. 1. All events are General Admission, 21 and over and standing room only.

For information on sponsorship, contact Eric Roe at eroe@cbc-nv.com or 775-298-7821. Sponsorship packages include stage naming rights, VIP access along with complimentary food during festival and after parties, social media mentions, inclusion on all print marketing materials and more.