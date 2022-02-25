Cultivating compassion in the next generation: Tahoe Expedition Academy brings teachable moments outside of the classroom

The Tahoe Expedition Academy prides itself on taking learning outside of the classroom, but it’s not just about going outdoors. This year, Tahoe Expedition Academy is trying to cultivate compassion in its students by helping them make a positive impact on their community and the world around them.

“After the challenge of the last few years, we believe compassion has never been more important,” says Tahoe Expedition Academy’s head of school, David Maher. “Compassion for ourselves, for our neighbors both near and far and for the environment. Compassion has the power to ignite curiosity, concern and ultimately action.”

Tahoe Expedition Academy’s cultivating compassion mantra has been put into action in various ways: from lessons on emotional well-being to the impact of climate change on the environment and economy, as well as the relocation of numerous groups of people in the history of the Eastern Sierras. Here’s a closer look at how three different grades took action:

Third Grade – Compassion for Selves

Tahoe Expedition Academy third-graders recently completed a multi-week project that focused on emotional well-being. They worked to identify complex emotions in themselves and learned specific strategies to help communicate their emotions in healthy ways. To help deepen this learning, they traveled to EQ Insight in Washoe Valley — a ranch that uses horse-led training to teach teamwork and train the next generation of leaders to make a positive impact on their businesses, communities and families.

Sixth Grade – Compassion for Others

Tahoe Expedition Academy sixth graders studied the history of Owens Valley in the Eastern Sierra. There they learned about the uprooting and relocations of numerous groups of people, including the construction of an internment camp where more than 100,000 men, women and children were imprisoned during World War II.

11th and 12th Grade – Compassion for Environment

Tahoe Expedition Academy 11th and 12 graders headed to Maine where they discovered firsthand the impact of climate change on natural treasures like the Appalachian Trail, marine ecosystems of the Androscoggin watershed, and local businesses like the Saddleback Mountain mom-and-pop ski resort. They grappled with how to use their voices for elements of the world that can’t advocate for themselves.

About Tahoe Expedition Academy

Tahoe Expedition Academy is a fully accredited, independent school serving grades Pre-K to 12 in Lake Tahoe, California. The school was founded in 2011 with the vision of reimagining education both inside and beyond the classroom. Tahoe Expedition Academy students use meaningful real-world experiences to build not only their intelligence quotient but also their emotional and adventure quotients as well. In the process, Tahoe Expedition Academy has redefined how students and teachers realize their full potential and make a positive impact on the world around them.

To learn more, visit tahoeexpeditionacademy.org.

