Cultural Threads expands with permanent location, new milestones, and community impact

TRUCKEE, Calif. – What began as a pop-up shop in December 2024 has now become a permanent fixture in Truckee, located at 10382 Donner Pass Road. Cultural Threads offers authentic Andean textiles made from 100% alpaca fibers, prized for their softness, temperature-regulating qualities, and hypoallergenic properties. Each item comes with a hand-signed tag from the artisan, creating a personal connection between the buyer and the maker.

Kristen Kempt, the founder of Cultural Threads, has spent nearly a decade preserving Andean alpaca weaving traditions while empowering women artisans. Her Peruvian cooperative now supports over 65 families who craft a range of products, including scarves, gloves, rugs, blankets, and more.

Jaqueline Daniels cozy in Cultural Threads at Donner Lake. Provided / Permanent Glimpse Photography

Kempt’s journey began in 2005 when she first visited Peru and encountered the rich tradition of 100% alpaca knits. As synthetic blends began replacing authentic goods, she left her job, bought a one-way ticket to Peru with just $500, and immersed herself in Andean culture. There, she met women who raise alpacas, hand-spin fiber, and handcraft products using techniques passed down through generations.

“Living in their culture has taught me that much of what we need in this world can be created sustainably,” Kempt said.

Through the nonprofit 14,000 Feet, Kempt is working to protect communal grazing lands. Recently, the organization issued a zero-interest loan to help a family begin securing a land title, potentially setting a precedent for others in the area.

Kempt spends several months each year living with the cooperative, strengthening the bond with artisans she now considers family.

“The women are my family,” she said. “I’ve learned their languages, shared in their celebrations, and worked alongside them. Their dedication is incredible, and watching their empowerment in what has been a male-dominated culture is inspiring.”

Cultural Threads specializes in handcrafted 100% alpaca products. Each item sold tells a story of empowerment and sustainability.

“Everything in this shop has a story,” Kempt said. “When you buy from us, you’re choosing the kind of world you want to live in and supporting women who are preserving their culture. Plus, you get the most luxurious, durable knits on earth.”

Since the transition into a permanent storefront, Cultural Threads has marked a significant milestone: the arrival of 170 pounds of alpaca fiber products, including 500 handmade knits. This shipment has replenished the most popular item, the Doble beanie, a reversible hat, and many rare natural colors which have been sold out for months.

Kempt plans to travel to Peru in April for her only trip to the Andes this year, marking the beginning of a new chapter for Cultural Threads. During her absence, her mother and a close friend will manage the shop on weekends. To keep the community engaged, Cultural Threads will display an interactive sign with a QR code linking to Kempt’s Instagram, allowing customers to follow her journey.

As the business grows, Kempt remains committed to preserving the authenticity of Andean craftsmanship. For her, exclusivity is not just a branding strategy but a vital part of her sustainability mission.

“At Cultural Threads, exclusivity isn’t just a branding strategy—it’s a commitment to sustainability and a deeply personal connection to the artisans behind every piece,” Kempt said. “Having this space in Downtown Truckee has taught me that our 100% alpaca knits are exclusive. In order to keep supporting more women and putting sustainable items into more people’s hands, our products need to be sold directly to consumers. This is how our small brand will make a positive impact right here in Truckee, CA.”

As Cultural Thread’s grows, Kempt is determined to keep the business rooted in Truckee, ensuring it remains a unique destination for years to come.

“I want the world to come to Truckee, California for Cultural Threads,” Kempt said. “Our community will be its exclusive home.”

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.