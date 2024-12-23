Cultural Threads: Peruvian craftsmanship finds a home in Downtown Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Kristen Kempt, founder of Cultural Threads, didn’t just fall in love with the art of alpaca weaving—she built a life around it. Nine years ago, she funded a cooperative in the Andes, empowering dozens of women to turn their craft into a sustainable livelihood. The cooperative has grown to support over 65 families, producing everything from scarves and gloves to heirloom-quality rugs and blankets.

Everything is hand-crafted by the cooperative of women in the Andes. Zoe Meyer / Sierra Sun

“This is my dream for our world. Where women are empowered, traditions are preserved and consideration for our planet and animals is most important when we think of production,” Kempt said.

Cultural Threads, now in downtown Truckee, invites visitors to step into a world where ancient Andean traditions meet modern design. This six-week pop-up shop at 10382 Donner Pass Road offers more than just alpaca knitwear and home decor—it offers stories, culture, and connection. Open daily through Jan.18, every item in the shop is crafted with care by women artisans from the Peruvian Andes.

In 2005, Kempt traveled to Peru and was captivated by the abundance of 100% alpaca knits. Over the years, as she returned, she noticed a shift in the market. What was once a thriving industry of authentic, handcrafted items gradually became dominated by commercialized alpaca blends, with synthetic materials. The change was subtle at first, but over time, it became clear that the authentic, artisanal knits she had once admired were becoming harder to find.

“I didn’t know where to start, but I knew this culture of living in balance with the earth was something that needed to be preserved.” Kempt said. “I was managing vacation rentals at the time, bought a one-way ticket to Peru with $500 in my pocket, and a dream to make the best fiber for mountain living accessible.”

This inspiration led Kempt to a remote community 14,000 feet above sea level, where women raise alpacas, hand-spin their fiber, and create intricate pieces with techniques passed down through generations. What she found in the highlands forever changed her life.

“Living in their culture has taught me that we can create a lot of what we need in this world,” Kempt said.

Each piece at Cultural Threads is 100% alpaca, a rare find in an industry where blends with synthetic fibers are common. Known for its soft texture, temperature regulation, and hypoallergenic qualities, alpaca fiber is both practical and luxurious. Its natural insulation and moisture-wicking properties make it ideal for Truckee’s variable climate.

Each item sold at Cultural Threads is accompanied by a hand-signed tag identifying the artisan responsible for raising the alpaca, spinning the fiber, and completing the design. This personal touch reinforces the connection between buyer and maker, while small details—like blades of Andean grass occasionally found in the yarn—speak to the authenticity of the craft.

Kempt’s mission goes beyond selling beautiful goods. Through her nonprofit, 14,000 Feet, she’s working to protect the communal land where the alpacas graze. The Andean land is traditionally untitled, leaving it vulnerable to development.

This year, Kempt provided a zero-interest loan to help one family secure the title to their land. “This is our trial. If this works we will be able to title other lands in the area with the ultimate goal of creating areas of preservation,” she said.

Kempt spends months living at high altitude with the cooperative, sharing in their daily lives and overseeing production. “The women are my family,” she said. “I’ve learned their languages, shared in their celebrations, and worked alongside them. I’ve lived life and death and birth with these families. Their dedication is incredible, and watching their empowerment in what has been a male-dominated culture is inspiring.”

After years of trial and error, Kempt is proud to share Cultural Threads with the Truckee community. The shop offers a curated selection of alpaca hats, scarves, gloves, blankets, and rugs—all designed to bring the warmth and beauty of the Andes to Tahoe winters.

“Everything in this shop has a story,” Kempt said. “When you buy from us, you’re supporting women who are preserving their culture and choosing the shape the world with values of sustainability.”

Cultural Threads is open daily through Jan. 18, offering a one-of-a-kind opportunity to support sustainable craftsmanship while finding meaningful gifts for the holiday season.

Visit Cultural Threads or follow on Instagram (@Cultural_Threads) and Facebook (@CulturalThreads).

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.