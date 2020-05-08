Curb and gutter work begins in Downtown Truckee

Curb and gutter work will begin today in Downtown Truckee and is scheduled to be completed Friday, May 22.

Courtesy of Town of Truckee

Truckee will look to take advantage of lower foot traffic and less vehicles in downtown during the next two weeks by replacing deteriorated curb and gutter along a portion of the north side of Commercial Row.

“With downtown being closed for business for the most part at the moment, it’s our opinion that this is a good opportunity to replace that section of deteriorated curb and gutter,” said Town Engineer and Public Works Director Dan Wilkins during the April 28 Truckee Town Council meeting.

Town Council unanimously approved of the project during the meeting, and also increased the current budget for curb and gutter replacement from $25,000 up to $100,000 to complete the project.

The increase in funds for the project, which will replace a roughly 40-year-old section of curb and gutter between Bar of America and Cabona’s, were made possible by the town being able to effectively free up $1.2 million in funding from the Coldstream Culvert Project by substituting $600,000 in state grant funding as well as moving $600,000 out of a more restrictive local funding source.

The project will be more expensive than typical curb and gutter work, according to Wilkins, due to the paver sidewalk in downtown. The project is projected to cost roughly $75,000, but due to some unknowns regarding cost, Town Council approved of an additional $25,000, which would be used at the discretion of Town Manager Jeff Loux.

Curb and gutter work is scheduled to begin today and will be completed by Friday, May 22. Parking spaces will be closed for a portion of today so the town’s contractor can begin to cut the asphalt pavement outside of the concrete gutter and start prep work on the area of sidewalk behind the curb where pavers will be temporarily removed. All public parking spaces will be open tomorrow and Sunday.

Starting Monday and going through Friday, May 22, all parking spaces located within the project area will be blocked off, and unavailable to the public.