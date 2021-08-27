Curbside pickup continues at Nevada County Library
The Nevada County Community Library wants to remind everyone that it continues to provide curbside and front door pickup service for five of its branches during their regular open hours. Patrons of the Grass Valley, Madelyn Helling, and Truckee Libraries can place an order for pickup at their favorite location from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Penn Valley Library patrons can pick up anytime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For those individuals seeking a later pickup or a Saturday option, the Bear River Library will have this service available Tuesdays and Wednesdays 4-7 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Items available for pickup from the library should be placed on hold either online using their library card or by calling a local branch. Once the item is on hold, those wishing to visit the library can call to schedule a time to pick up their items. Patrons should have their library card ready during this call to check out items over the phone.
Curbside is available for anyone that would like to use it. All libraries will continue to be open to the public during curbside and will require masks to be worn while inside the building. Patrons can also look forward to plenty of outdoor and virtual programs available throughout the fall that include storytimes, art activities, entertainment, and more.
For more information on library services and events please visit https://www.mynevadacounty.com/290/Library or call your local library branch.
Source: Nevada County Community Library
