Current highway conditions: Dec. 18, 2019

On Interstate 80:

For eastbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Cisco in Placer County to the Donner Lake Interchange in Nevada County.

For westbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Donner Lake Interchange to 2.5 miles east of the Junction of State Route 20 in Nevada County.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate in Placer County. Westbound trucks are being screened 5 miles west of Reno at Mogul in Washoe County.

Other highways:

There are currently no restrictions reported on State Route 267, 89 or 28 in the Nevada and Placer county areas.

