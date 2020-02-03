Current highway conditions: February 3

Current highway conditions for February 3.

Provided

UPDATE 8:30 A.M.:

For westbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee in Nevada County to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale in Placer County.

ORIGINALLY POSTED:

Interstate 80

For eastbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale in Placer County to Truckee in Nevada County.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate in Placer County. Westbound trucks are being screened 5 miles west of Reno at Mogul in Washoe County.

State Route 89

Chains or snow tires are required from Sugar Pine State Park in El Dorado County to the Junction of I-80 in Nevada County.

State Route 28

No restrictions reported at this time.

State Route 267

No restrictions reported at this time.

State Route 20

No restrictions reported at this time.

Source: Caltrans