Current highway conditions for Tuesday, March 17

Current highway conditions on Tuesday, March 17.

UPDATE 8:05 A.M.:

I-80 is now open in both directions with R-2 chain controls in place, according to a tweet from Caltrans.

I-80 is now open in BOTH directions with R-2 chain controls. Please drive safely and increase your following distance to avoid collisions and keep the highway open. pic.twitter.com/ZKSp7EhjVK — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 17, 2020

ORIGINALLY POSTED:

Interstate 80

I-80 is closed to eastbound traffic from Colfax to the Nevada State Line due to spin outs. Motorists advised to use alternate route.

Chains are required on all vehicles expect four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Nevada State Line to 3.4 miles east of Gold Run (Placer County).

Eastbound trucks being screened at Applegate. Westbound trucks being screened five miles west of Reno at Mogul in Washoe County.

I-80 reopened to westbound traffic from Colfax to the Nevada State Line.

State Route 267

Chains are required on all vehicles expect four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to Kings Beach.

State Route 89

Chains are required on all vehicles expect four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Bliss State Park to Tahoe City.

Chains or snow tires are required from Tahoe City to the Junction of I-80.

Chains are required on all vehicles expect four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to 11 miles north of Truckee.

State Route 28

Chains are required on all vehicles expect four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to four miles east of Tahoe City.

Chains or snow tires are required from four miles east of Tahoe City to the Nevada State Line.

State Route 20

SR 20 is closed from Nevada Street in Nevada City to the Junction of I-80 due to multiple spin outs. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Local residents with proper identification will be allowed access.

Source: Caltrans