Current highway conditions for Wednesday, Nov. 18
UPDATE 8:15 A.M.:
All trucks have been released; There are no restrictions on trailers on I-80, according to Caltrans.
ORIGINALLY POSTED:
Interstate 80:
Eastbound traffic is closed to all single axle trucks with double trailer at Applegate in Placer County.
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheel from Kingvale in Placer County to the Donner Lake Interchange in Nevada County.
Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate in Placer County. Drivers must have maximum chains in their possession in order to proceed. Permit loads are prohibited.
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheel from The Donner Lake Interchange in Nevada County to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale in Placer County.
Westbound trucks are being screened at 5 miles west of Reno at Mogul in Washoe County.Drivers must have maximum chains in their possession in order to proceed. Permit loads are prohibited.
State Route 28:
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheel from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City in Placer County.
Chains or snow tires are required from 4 miles east of Tahoe City in Placer County to the Nevada State Line.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User