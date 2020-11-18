Current highway conditions for Wednesday, Nov. 18

UPDATE 8:15 A.M.:

All trucks have been released; There are no restrictions on trailers on I-80, according to Caltrans.

ORIGINALLY POSTED:

Interstate 80:

Eastbound traffic is closed to all single axle trucks with double trailer at Applegate in Placer County.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheel from Kingvale in Placer County to the Donner Lake Interchange in Nevada County.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate in Placer County. Drivers must have maximum chains in their possession in order to proceed. Permit loads are prohibited.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheel from The Donner Lake Interchange in Nevada County to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale in Placer County.

Westbound trucks are being screened at 5 miles west of Reno at Mogul in Washoe County.Drivers must have maximum chains in their possession in order to proceed. Permit loads are prohibited.

State Route 28:

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheel from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City in Placer County.

Chains or snow tires are required from 4 miles east of Tahoe City in Placer County to the Nevada State Line.