Current highway conditions: Friday, Jan. 17

Interstate 80

For eastbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 2.1 miles east of Baxter in Placer County to the Nevada State Line.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate.

For westbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Nevada State Line to 3.4 miles east of Gold Run in Placer County.

State Route 20

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles east of Nevada City to the Junction of I-80 in Nevada County.

State Route 28

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City in Placer County to the Nevada State Line.

State Route 89

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Bliss State Park in El Dorado County to Squaw Valley Road.

Chains or snow tires are required from Squaw Valley Road in Placer County to the Junction of I-80 in Nevada County.

State Route 267

Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee in Nevada County to 5 miles south of Truckee in Placer County.

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach in Placer County.

Source: Caltrans