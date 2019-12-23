Current highway conditions in Nevada and Placer counties

UPDATE 8:14 a.m.: All chain controls have been dropped on I-80.

All I-80 chain controls have been dropped this morning. Check https://t.co/2BbQLztxN4 for highway conditions throughout the state. pic.twitter.com/xUV3QV4i0F — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 23, 2019

INTERSTATE 80

For eastbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale in Placer County to the Donner Lake Interchange in Nevada County.

For westbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Donner Lake Interchange to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate in Placer County. Westbound trucks are being screened 7.5 miles east of the Nevada State Line at Mogul. Drivers must have maximum chains in their possession in order to proceed. Permit loads are prohibited.

STATE ROUTE 267

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach in Placer County.

STATE ROUTE 89

Chains or snow tires are required from Sugarpine State Park in El Dorado County to Squaw Valley Road in Placer County.

Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee in Nevada County to Sierraville in Sierra County.

STATE ROUTE 28

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City in Placer County.

Chains or snow tires are required from 4 miles east of Tahoe City in Placer County to the Nevada State Line.

STATE ROUTE 20

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Nevada Street in Nevada City, Nevada County. Drivers must have maximum chains in their possession in order to proceed. Permit loads are prohibited.

Source: Caltrans