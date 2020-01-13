Current highway conditions: Jan. 13, 2020 | SierraSun.com

News | January 13, 2020

Staff report

Interstate 80

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 2.1 miles east of Baxter to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale in Placer County.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate in Placer County. Westbound trucks are being screened 5 miles west of Reno at Mogul in Washoe County.

State Route 20

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 9.3 miles east of Nevada City to the Junction of I-80 in Nevada County.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Nevada Street in Nevada City (Nevada County).

No restrictions reported at State Routes 267, 89 or 28 in the Nevada or Placer county areas.

Source: Caltrans

