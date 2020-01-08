Current highway conditions: Jan. 8, 2020

Screen grab of the current highway conditions in Nevada and Placer counties from the Caltrans map.

Provided

Interstate 80

For eastbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Cisco in Placer County to Truckee in Nevada County.

For westbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to 2.5 miles east of the Junction of State Route 20 in Nevada County.

State Route 89

Chains or snow tires are required from Bliss State Park in El Dorado County to Squaw Valley Road in Placer County.

Chains or snow tires are required from Tahoma in Placer County to the Junction of I-80 in Nevada County.

Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee Nevada County to Sierraville in Sierra County.

State Route 28

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City in Placer County.

State Route 267

No restrictions at this time

State Route 20

Is reopened to eastbound trucks at Nevada Street in Nevada City (in Nevada County).

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles west of the Junction of I-80 to the Junction of I-80 in Nevada County.

Source: Caltrans