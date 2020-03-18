Current highway conditions: Wednesday, March 18

Current highway conditions for Wednesday, March 18.

Screen Grab

Interstate 80

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Colfax to the Donner Lake Interchange.

State Route 89

Chains or snow tires are required from Bliss State Park to Tahoe City.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to Squaw Valley Road.

Chains or snow tires are required from Squaw Valley Road to the Junction of I-80.

Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to Sierraville.

State Route 267

Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to 5 miles south of Truckee.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach.

State Route 28

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.

State Route 20

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nevada Street in Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.

Source: Caltrans