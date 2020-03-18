Current highway conditions: Wednesday, March 18
Interstate 80
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Colfax to the Donner Lake Interchange.
State Route 89
Chains or snow tires are required from Bliss State Park to Tahoe City.
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to Squaw Valley Road.
Chains or snow tires are required from Squaw Valley Road to the Junction of I-80.
Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to Sierraville.
State Route 267
Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to 5 miles south of Truckee.
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach.
State Route 28
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.
State Route 20
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nevada Street in Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.
Source: Caltrans
Support Local Journalism
Your support means a better informed community.