Weather Advisory brings first in trio of storms expected to ‘impact travel’

TAHOE BASIN, Calif. — A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. today. It is the first of three storms set to come through the basin in the next 5 to 7 days, with some snow accumulation expected in town. While not “major” storm systems, they are “they are expected to produce travel impacts … through early next week,” according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s storm is “expected to deliver a quick shot of snowfall across the Sierra with snow levels hanging in the 4000-5000` range,” says the service. They forecast “accumulations of 8-10″ on Sierra passes concentrated in a 4-6 hour window … before tapering down by mid-morning.”

Hwy 80 is currently open but under chain restrictions. According to Caltrans, for those traveling eastbound “chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all 4 wheels from Baxter (Placer County) to Truckee (Nevada County)”. For westbound traffic, “chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all 4 wheels from Truckee (Nevada County) to Baxter (Placer County).” Additional restrictions for trucks can be found at the Caltrans website.

The latest models seem to be forecasting these storm systems to be fairly dry, with 1 to 2 inches predicted for most resorts in the basin. There is potential for 4″ to 7″ above 7,000′ but predictions vary.

For those travelling in the backcountry, “a rapid increase in avalanche danger is expected this morning,” according to the Sierra Avalanche Center (SAC).

Current avalanche danger is “Considerable” near and above treeline. It is currently still “Moderate” below treeline, according to the center, and forecast to be “Moderate” across the board tomorrow.

“The greatest avalanche danger will occur in areas that receive 6 or more inches of new snowfall today. This new snow is depositing on top of a weak old snow surface that could lead to complicated and dangerous avalanche problems,” says the SAC.

