Cutting-edge Flock cameras revolutionize police work and emergency response

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Police Department has undergone a transformation since integrating advanced automated license plate reading (ALPR) devices from Flock Safety. These state-of-the-art Flock cameras have not only improved law enforcement capabilities but also strengthened emergency management strategies, representing a significant advancement in surveillance technology.

Since the pilot project’s approval in January 2023, which initially involved 17 cameras, the system has proven highly successful. It has aided in apprehending suspects in high-profile cases, including a homicide suspect who attempted to evade capture by taking back roads out of Tahoe Donner. The cameras’ ability to track vehicles without license plates has been particularly instrumental in reactive investigations.

“We’ve caught many hit-and-runs and even helped solve attempted murder cases,” Lieutenant Kyle Vickers said.

Deployed along public roads, these solar-powered, motion-activated cameras are strategically positioned much like traditional traffic cameras, ensuring they do not intrude on private property. Their primary function is to capture images of passing vehicles and cross-reference license plate data with databases of wanted vehicles, such as stolen cars, amber alerts, and vehicles associated with missing persons. Importantly, the system does not have direct access to DMV records, preserving privacy and ensuring it is not used for automated traffic enforcement.

Vickers, who spearheaded the integration of this cutting-edge technology, emphasizes its dual role in supporting both law enforcement investigations and emergency response efforts. “Flock’s technology is a mile ahead,” Vickers said.

One of the key applications of these cameras is in emergency planning and response. By accurately counting and tracking vehicles, including those entering and leaving subdivisions like Tahoe Donner, for example, the cameras contribute crucial data for evacuation simulations. This data feeds into specialized software like Ladris, enabling authorities to run precise evacuation models, particularly vital in areas prone to wildfires.

“We are leveraging two different technologies here and bringing them together for emergency evacuations,” Vickers said. “Accurate models help us train our folks, prepare our leadership, and anticipate how many resources we’ll need.”

Despite concerns about privacy, the Truckee Police Department has implemented stringent policies to safeguard data. Images captured by the cameras are retained for only 30 days, and access to the database is restricted, requiring specific search criteria for retrieval. Vickers reassures the public that the system does not employ facial recognition technology. And, according to Vickers, Flock uses the same encryption level as the CIA.

“Our number one concern is privacy. We really wanted to make sure we were doing this right. And in the Truckee way,” Vickers said.

The success of Flock cameras in Truckee has sparked interest statewide, with other jurisdictions, including the City of San Francisco, adopting similar systems. Lieutenant Vickers attributes this widespread adoption to the technology’s efficacy in enhancing public safety and law enforcement capabilities.

“We are first-movers nationwide. To use this kind of technology in combination with this evacuation system–this is very cutting edge stuff,” Vickers said.

The Truckee Police Department’s ALPR Transparency portal is accessible around the clock to the public, showcasing various aspects of the system’s utilization by the department. You can access it at https://transparency.flocksafety.com/truckee-ca-pd .