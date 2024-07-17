Cyclists from across country set to take on Life Time Tahoe Trail MTB Race on July 20

2023 Tahoe Trail MTB Race

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The 14th annual Life Time Tahoe Trail MTB returns to Tahoe’s Northstar Resort for a weekend of mountain biking adventure and family fun in a world-class recreation destination.

More than 700 cyclists will flock to the Lake Tahoe area to participate in 100K and 50K mountain bike races. Cyclists will be traveling from 32 states and 3 countries to participate. The youngest rider is just 14 years old, while the oldest rider is 74.

This challenging race features a 50-kilometer loop course filled with beautiful views of Lake Tahoe, rocky summits and breathtaking pine forests in every direction. Cyclists will face nearly 4,500 ft in elevation gain per lap across flowing singletrack trails and mountain Jeep roads. Riders taking on the 100K course have the opportunity to earn one of 50 qualifier coins up for grabs for the mighty Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented by Kenetik in Leadville, Colorado.

Races start at 7 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the finish festival at 11:30 a.m. and awards ceremonies throughout the afternoon. Athletes and spectators are invited to celebrate with good food, cold beer and live music at the Village at Northstar.