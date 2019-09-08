Cyclists on the road for Tour de Tahoe

Roughly 1,500 cyclists will participate in the annual Tour de Tahoe bike ride.

Courtesy of Bike The West

The roads around Lake Tahoe will be teeming with cyclists today as participants in the 17th annual Tour de Tahoe make their way around the basin.

The Bike the West event, in partnerships with the National Psoriasis Foundation, will take roughly 1,500 riders on a 72-mile loop around Lake Tahoe.

Riders began the clockwise trip around the lake at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe at 6:30 a.m. The group should reach the North Shore of Tahoe at around 8:30 a.m. Law enforcement will be staged around Lake Tahoe today, according to event director Curtis Fong, and there is signage in place reminding drivers of the event. Cyclists have also been instructed to ride single file.

Ride updates will be provided by KRLT 93.9 FM.

For more information, visit BiketheWest.com.