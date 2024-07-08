Damaged Tahoe Forest Health System locations in Tahoe City to reopen July 8

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System announced the building at 905 N. Lake Blvd in Tahoe City, which was temporarily closed due to damage earlier this spring, reopened on Monday, July 8.

The building that houses the Tahoe Forest Health System clinics at 905 N. Lake Blvd, Suite C, in Tahoe City sustained damage due to a small fire in April. At the direction of the authorities, the building was closed for operations, and the clinics within were relocated. We are grateful to the building’s owner for diligently working to reopen the facility.

Physical Therapy and Lab Services will return to the former location; Wellness will remain at the temporary location while additional repairs are made.

The Physical Therapy clinic will reopen at 8 a.m. on July 8 at 905 N. Lake Blvd.

The laboratory at 925 N. Lake Blvd will close at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 5 to prepare for the move. Walk-in and scheduled lab draw services will resume on Monday, July 8 at 7:30 a.m. at the former location.

Patients can call (530) 582-6205 for additional information and/or to reschedule existing appointments.

Please continue to check tfhd.com for the most up-to-date information regarding this move.

Note: ADA access will not be available upon reopening of the building due to an inaccessible elevator. We are working diligently on the necessary repairs and we hope to have this fixed soon. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause. If you require assistance, our physical therapy and lab locations in Incline Village and Truckee are available to serve you. For physical therapy appointments, please call (530) 582-6512. For lab appointments, please call (530) 582-6510. For immediate assistance and to speak with lab staff, please call (530) 582-3559.