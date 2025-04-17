Dark Sky Week is coming: How the Tahoe Basin is preserving and embracing the dark

The aurora borealis seen from Lake Tahoe on Oct. 18, 2024.

Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

GREATER LAKE TAHOE AREA, Calif. / Nev. – International Dark Sky Week is on the horizon, coming up April 21-28. The week leads up to the new moon on April 27, in a push to raise awareness around light pollution, its disruption on wildlife and human health, the significance of dark night skies, and how to protect them.

From policies on exterior lighting, rebate programs, and sky tours, to dark imperial stouts, here’s how the Tahoe Basin is embracing the dark.

Truckee dark skies

Dark Sky Week was created by DarkSky International , the global advocacy leader for preserving dark skies. Truckee, Calif. has joined DarkSky’s movement in response to the decline of dark night sky caused by light pollution.

Truckee’s location in the Sierra mountains allows it to be somewhat shielded from city light pollution. In an initiative to preserve the night sky, Visit Truckee Tahoe has put together recommendations on how to join the effort and capitalize on the region’s evening skies.

For viewing, Visit Truckee Tahoe recommends Prosser Reservoir, just ten minutes north of Truckee, as a prime stargazing location. Another spot is a public pier on Donner Lake. Other areas in the greater Lake Tahoe region for stargazing include Emerald Bay, Spooner Lake, Secline Beach, and the Stateline Fire Lookout.

Tahoe Star Tours offers summer and winter stargazing opportunities based out of the North Tahoe area.

The Town of Truckee also provides an outdoor lighting rebate program when owners replace outdoor lighting fixtures for DarkSky approved, energy efficient alternatives.

New outdoor lighting policies

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency updated its lighting standards in the summer of 2024 to comply with international dark sky standards.

That means limits to lighting color temperature as well as lumens in order to protect Lake Tahoe’s dark sky views. Considerations were made in tandem with the need for proper illumination for public safety.

The standards require outdoor lighting serve a functional safety purpose and in most cases, outdoor lighting projected above a horizontal angle may not be used for aesthetic or dramatic purposes..

The new policies also call for cutoff shields to minimize stray lights and for lights to be directed downward.

Raising a glass to dark skies

Tahoe National Brewing Co. in Tahoe City has a series of imperial stouts, called Honor the Dark. Their latest pour in the series, Let the Animals Roam, raises a glass to dark night skies. The 8.5% ABV stout with chocolate and coffee notes supports the DarkSky International foundation.

“It’s a quiet issue that has a big impact—on wildlife, human health, energy waste, and our connection to the night sky,” Jessie James, Marketing Coordinator at Tahoe National Brewing Co. says. “Especially here in Tahoe, where the natural world is a huge part of our everyday life, it just felt like a meaningful fit.”

The concept ties into Tahoe National’s larger goals, acknowledged by their motto—Drink Beer. Do Good Things—in supporting causes for sustainability, and conservation.

Night sky friendly lifestyle

DarkSky International promotes a five principle approach for responsible outdoor lighting, teaching lighting should be useful, targeted, low level, controlled and warm colored.

Their guide recommends lights have a purpose and only provide as much light as needed along with being shielded correctly and pointing downward. When the lights are not in use, DarkSky recommends ensuring lights are turned off and recommends timers as well as motion sensors.

For more information on light pollution, its impacts, and how to mitigate it, visit darksky.org .