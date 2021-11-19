Day of Giving: Martis Camp Foundation awards $446,000 to 43 local nonprofits
Members of the Martis Camp Foundation went door to door on Wednesday in order to hand deliver nearly 30 enormous grant checks to community nonprofits in the Truckee/North Tahoe community.
A total of $446,000 was donated to 43 organizations, making this the largest grant of any year in Martis Camp Fund history – with an average grant being $10,619.
“We support groups doing impactful work in the areas of youth development, education, human services and recreation,” said Wendy Damonte, the foundation’s executive director. “We are helping these organizations expand, touch more lives and ultimately thrive.”
The money donated to the fund comes directly from people who live in the Martis Camp community.
“We are so pleased that we’ve been able to contribute to the success of these great organizations,” said Liz McDermott, chair of the foundation’s Community Grants Committee. “We know that these organizations do great work for our community, and we are happy to support them.”
Adventure Risk Challenge is a multi-year recipient of foundation grants. ARC Executive Director Sarah Ottley said that the last 18 months have been extremely challenging for the organization and support from organizations like the foundation allow it to continue its work.
“I continue to be grateful for our values alignment, and MCF support over the last several years is absolutely one of the reasons we have been able to grow our Tahoe/Truckee programming.” Ottley said.
Development Director of the Truckee Humane Society, Dale Lawrence, received around $10,000 from the fund. Lawrence called the foundation one of his group’s long-standing supporters.
“…they just keep getting more and more generous every year, which is really refreshing and really needed.” Lawrence said.
The donation will go toward community support programs, such as low to no cost community spay and neuter programs, pet pantry food distributions, and wellness clinics for free or low cost vaccinations and microchips for pets.
Many donations went toward youth development programs and arts in the community, such as the Tahoe Truckee School of Music – whose purpose is to inspire young people and strengthen the community through music, according to Executive Director Ben Martin.
“Children who don’t get a music education during their K-12 years likely never will. Music brings our community together by transcending age, gender, nationality, religion, politics and finances.”
The Tahoe Truckee School of Music offers free music workshops to the region, as well as free music performances at many locations and events such as Truckee Thursday and Commons Beach Summer Concerts. The school plans to continue to service the community with the use of these funds.
For 2021, the Martis Camp Foundation has partnered with the following nonprofits:
Youth Development:
Adventure Risk Challenge
Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Northern Sierra
Boys & Girls Club North Lake Tahoe
Cast Hope
Girls on the Run
Kidzone
SOS Outreach
Tahoe Truckee School of Music
Toys for Tots
Education:
Aim High
Arts for the Schools
Friends of the Truckee Library
Gateway Mountain Center
Glenshire Special Friends
Headwaters Science Institute
La Fuerza Latina
Pathways to Aviation
Sagehen Outdoor Education Program
Sierra Avalanche Center
Tahoe Expedition Academy
Tahoe Institute for Natural Science
Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation
Truckee Roundhouse
Human Services:
Granite Wellness Center
High Fives Foundation
Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe
North Tahoe Truckee Homeless Services
Send It Foundation
Sierra Community House
Sierra Senior Services
Slow Food Lake Tahoe
Tahoe Ability Program
Tahoe Food Hub
Truckee Community Christmas
Wampler Foundation
Recreation:
CATT
Trails and Vistas
Northstar Team Foundation
Tahoe Cross Country Ski Education Association
Truckee Donner Land Trust
Truckee Trails Foundation
Special Grants for Victims of the 2021 Fires:
North Valley Community Foundation (Dixie Fire)
Barton Foundation (Caldor Fire)
